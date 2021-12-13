 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Monday, December 13, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

The Child Tax Credit, Budgeting for Your Family in 2022 and More: Join Our Open Newsroom Dec. 20!

By THE CITY
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in Manhattan on the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC), July 8, 2021.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks about the expanded Child Tax Credit at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in Manhattan, July 8, 2021.
lev radin/Shutterstock

Budgeting for families in a normal year is challenging. The new year likely will bring additional financial challenges for many New Yorkers amid ongoing uncertainty over the pandemic.

At the next Zoom session of The Open Newsroom — our effort to make local journalism more collaborative — we want to hear your questions, concerns, experiences and tips in navigating some trying times.

We’ll discuss the Child Tax Credit, how to get it and what questions are top of mind for family budgeting for 2022. We’ll also start to delve into how government spending decisions affect people’s lives.

We’re inviting parents, teachers, advocates — and anyone else interested — to join us on Monday, Dec. 20, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for our online conversation. We’ll keep these chats off the record, but will follow up with more reporting and an opportunity to connect with experts early in 2022 based on what you tell us you want — and need — to know.

RSVP here now.

Some background:

In 2021, as New York began to slowly emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Child Tax Credit in the American Rescue Plan provided critical cash to parents and caregivers across the country. For many families, monthly payments of $300 per child under age 6 and $250 per child ages 6 to 17 came directly to bank accounts.

Still, some New York families eligible for the credit have been unable to access this funding. The deadline to apply for Child Tax Credit payments was Nov. 15. If you were eligible, but missed that deadline, you can still claim the full credit by filing your taxes in 2022.

The Child Tax Credit is just one factor figuring into budgeting decisions for many local families. It’s also one example of how government decisions on all levels — local, state and federal — can affect people’s lives. The new year will bring a new administration to City Hall, a race for governor and midterm congressional elections with financial concerns likely at the forefront.

If you aren’t able to attend our Dec. 20 session but have questions for our team, please email onr@thecity.nyc.

Next Up In Coronavirus

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

MTA’s Late in Making OMNY Subway and Bus System Reduced-Fare Friendly

Some 1.3 million seniors and people with disabilities are eligible for discounted trips — but the MTA has managed to make its tap-and-go contactless payment system available to only 70 of them.

By Jose Martinez

Who’s Running for Attorney General in New York? Letitia James Disrupts a Crowded Field

Letitia James says she’ll run for reelection after all — after nixing a nascent run for governor. Here’s who’s also in the running so far for the state’s top prosecutor, with an overview of what an attorney general does.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

Facial Recognition Finds Its Match in Once Crime-Plagued Bronx Housing Complex

Residents and neighbors say they don’t mind the dozen-block gauntlet of cameras set up by the Diego Beekman Mutual Housing Association in Mott Haven — unlike Brooklyn tenants who filed a complaint with the state.

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte

Driver Cash Eyed as Fix for MTA’s Struggling Access-A-Ride

The paratransit service’s drivers may be seeing more green down the road as the MTA considers multiple measures — including bonuses and paying for bridge and tunnel rides — aimed at boosting reliability, THE CITY has learned.

By Jose Martinez

Ex-Cop Released By NYPD Chief After Gun Arrest Says He’s the Victim — Not ‘Terrified’ Boys

Supporters rallied Thursday in support of Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, who reportedly voided the arrest of Kruythoff Forrester after the retired officer allegedly chased three children while holding a pistol. Forrester told NBC New York he never pulled his gun.

By Yoav Gonen and Eileen Grench

Borough Presidents Demand Probe Into City Hall’s Shielding of Neighborhood COVID Death Data

Manhattan’s Gale Brewer and Queens’ Donovan Richards issue call for transparency after THE CITY revealed the de Blasio administration withheld a map tracking fatalities at the pandemic’s 2020 peak: "This information could have saved lives."

By Katie Honan

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning