 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Thursday, December 2, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

MAP: See How Your Neighborhood Voted in the 2021 Election for New York City Mayor

By Clifford Michel and Will Welch
Board of Elections workers count absentee ballots in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Nov. 15, 2021.
Board of Elections workers count absentee ballots in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Nov. 15, 2021.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Democrat Eric Adams trounced Republican Curtis Sliwa in the Nov. 2 election — but with less enthusiasm from voters than term-limited mayor Bill de Blasio enjoyed when first elected in 2013.

Most New Yorkers stayed home this time around, final certified numbers released this week indicate, despite a surge in voter registration in recent years.

The results showed Adams, currently Brooklyn’s borough president and soon to be New York City’s second Black mayor, garnered 65.5% of the vote while Sliwa got 27.1%.

The final results also offered a district-by-district snapshot of how the New Yorkers who did cast ballots voted in the most crucial election in at least a generation.

Adams collected 753,801 total votes, slightly more than de Blasio when elected to the first of his two terms eight years ago. But those votes amount to just 15% of all 4.9 million currently active registered voters in the city, versus the 18% of the electorate won by de Blasio.

That’s because voter registration has grown by nearly 16% in the eight years since de Blasio was elected, fueled by easier sign-ups and increasing interest in presidential elections.

Kyle Christopher, a political consultant at Robbalaa Consulting, ascribes the low turnout in part to “voter fatigue from the primaries.” Many people, he said, “were under the impression that Adams had already won or their local Democratic candidate had already prevailed.”

Meanwhile, Sliwa picked up a total of 312,385 votes — 47,965 more ballots than 2013 GOP candidate Joe Lhota, who also ran in the Conservative ballot line.

In all, 23.2% of active registered voters cast ballots in the Adams versus Sliwa showdown. That’s the lowest since the Board of Elections began reporting annual turnout in 1956, according to Gothamist.

Brooklyn Bastions

Brooklyn and Manhattan, home to 53% of the city’s voters, supplied 61% of Adams’ ballots, the results show.

Voter turnout was especially strong in traditionally liberal brownstone Brooklyn neighborhoods that included Park Slope, Gowanus, Cobble Hill and Brooklyn Heights, as well as on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and Upper West Side.

Also turning out in force were voters in Republican strongholds such as Staten Island, Howard Beach and Rockaway Beach.

Staten Island, the city’s smallest borough, saw 33.6% of voters turn out, the highest concentration in the city. The numbers were largely powered by the borough’s Conservative and Republican voters.

In The Bronx, just 16.79% of voters turned out, the least of any borough.

In historically Black electoral districts in parts of eastern Brooklyn and southern Queens –– an area Christopher has dubbed “the bow tie” –– Adams saw some of his highest concentrations of support. The vast majority of election districts in those neighborhoods went for Adams by more than 80% or even 90%.

“In a lot of political science courses they teach that southeast Queens is one of the highest voting participation areas in the whole country, but you often get the narrative that African Americans, West Indian Americans, Black Americans don’t vote,” said Christopher. “Meanwhile if you go back for the last 20 years we’ve been deciding elections in the city pretty dramatically.”

GOP Gains

Even while getting routed by Adams, Sliwa turned out a few thousand more votes in Brooklyn than Lhota did in 2013 and nearly 29,000 more votes in Queens. Brooklyn’s southern neighborhoods also came out more heavily for the Republican Party this year.

The GOP surge helped elect a pair of new Republican Council members in Brooklyn and Queens.

“It says more about de Blasio and the general state of the Democratic Party under the influence of the far left than anything specific to Sliwa or Adams,” City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) told THE CITY in a statement.

Next Up In Politics

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

NYC Expands Translation of Special Ed Plans for Parents Who Request Them

About 78,000 students with disabilities live in homes where English is not the primary language, according to city officials. Last school year, just over 7,000 individualized education programs were translated, the first year the process was available citywide.

By Alex Zimmerman, Chalkbeat

Who’s Running for Attorney General in New York? It’s a Crowded Field.

With Letitia James nixing reelection to run for governor, it’s a wide-open race for the state’s top legal job. Here’s who’s in the running so far, along with overviews of what an attorney general does and James’ ongoing Trump probe.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

For Final Budget Act, de Blasio Makes $4B in Red Ink Disappear — But Leaves Adams Billions of Worries

The mayor’s final fiscal projection still shows gaps of almost $8 billion for Eric Adams’ first term, provides no money to finance pay raises as contracts with municipal unions expire — and leaves the next administration facing a "fiscal cliff" of almost $2 billion.

By Greg David

NYPD Brass Springs Ex-Cop After Arrest for Allegedly Chasing Brooklyn Kids With a Gun

Community Affairs Chief Jeffrey Maddrey intervened to void the case of a retired officer accused of pursuing three boys with a pistol after their basketball hit a security camera, sources say. "They were terrified," says an aunt of two of the children.

By Yoav Gonen and Eileen Grench

Transportation Worker Claims She Suffered Retaliation After Filing Attack Complaint

DOT sidewalk repairer Simone Samuels says she got the cold shoulder and an unfair transfer after emailing the agency’s then-boss, now a major federal official. Samuels charged she’s the victim of a male-dominated work culture.

By Reuven Blau

Candidates for New York’s Next Governor: Who’s Running to Run This State?

Kathy Hochul is hoping to win a full term, but other Democrats are lining up for a primary challenge. And Republicans have been campaigning and raising cash for months before she took over from Andrew Cuomo.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning