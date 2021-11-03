 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Thursday, November 4, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Adams’ Victory Lap Takes New York’s Next Mayor to a National Audience

By Yoav Gonen
Gov. Kathy Hochul joins Mayor-Elect Eric Adams during his victory party in Downtown Brooklyn, Nov. 2, 2021.
Hiram Alejandro Durán/ THE CITY

A day after his big win, mayor-elect Eric Adams said he’s planning to put his campaign rhetoric on prioritizing public safety into action as soon as he takes office on Jan. 1.

As part of a flurry of early-morning TV and radio appearances Wednesday, Adams told FOX 5 that the first things his incoming administration will tackle are public safety and justice.

“If we’re not safe in the subways, we’re not going to get people back into office spaces.

If we’re not safe in our tourist areas, we’re not going to get tourism back here,” he told the hosts of “Good Day New York.” “I want to zero in on public safety, hit reset for my police officers — let them know I have your back — but darnit, you better understand that policing is a noble profession.”

Adams used the media blitz a day after he trounced Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election for mayor not only to signal he’s ready to be in charge — but also to showcase for a national audience his take on how a moderate Democrat with some progressive ideals can govern practically.

In the latest unofficial tally, Adams received 66% of the roughly 1 million votes cast, compared to 28% for Sliwa, according to the city Board of Elections.

Adams’ interviews on channels that included MSNBC, CNN, and CNBC ranged from how he’ll handle the pushback against the municipal worker vaccine mandates (he deferred to Mayor Bill de Blasio, but urged him to sit down with union leaders), to who will lead his NYPD (not current Commissioner Dermot Shea, but he wouldn’t say) to where he’ll live (Gracie Mansion — at least some of the time).

‘Digging Into Our Agencies’

Even before Adams takes office as the city’s 110th mayor — and as its second Black leader — he said he’s planning to look under the hood of the city’s agencies to see what improvements he can make.

“We’re going to spend the next couple of months really digging into our agencies, finding out what they’re doing, finding out how we’re utilizing the budget and the resources we receive from the state and federal government,” Adams told NY1.

He added that we’ll “see where the challenges are, and speak with the agency heads and those mid-managers so that we can come up with a real game plan that I must execute on day one, January 1st.”

He also confirmed that Sheena Wright, president and CEO of the United Way of New York City, will co-chair his transition team.

Her husband, educator David Banks, has been advising Adams and is under consideration as a possible schools chancellor for the incoming administration, according to multiple sources.

Banks’ brother, Phil Banks, is a former NYPD chief in the de Blasio administration who was linked in 2018 to a corruption trial involving a former mayoral donor. He’s also been advising Adams on public safety, according to the New York Daily News.

Adams said he’s planning to attend the Somos political conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, this week, and to make a brief stop afterward in the Dominican Republic in order to keep a campaign promise.

‘On My Own’

He also said he plans to move into Gracie Mansion by himself. He co-owns a co-op in Fort Lee, N.J., with his partner, Tracey Collins, and owns a four-family townhouse in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, that he calls home.

“I’m moving in on my own,” Adams told PIX 11. “But I’m also going to spend time in my place in Brooklyn, in Bed-Stuy. I love Brooklyn. I’m going to be an outer-borough mayor, not just a Manhattan-centric mayor.”

Also accompanying Adams to Gracie Mansion: The blender he uses to make his vegan concoctions, he told PIX 11.

Adams turned to a plant-based diet in the face of early symptoms of diabetes in 2016, and he has since become an outspoken proponent of healthy eating.

That advocacy is likely to impact the offerings at the city’s public school cafeterias come next year, Adams has said.

