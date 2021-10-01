 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Friday, October 1, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Derailed Biden Infrastructure Package Could Mean Loss of $10B for New York Transit

By Jose Martinez
People wait for a train at the Broadway Junction station in Brooklyn, Sept. 22, 2021.
People wait for a train at the Broadway Junction station in Brooklyn, Sept. 22, 2021.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

A massive federal plan to spend $550 billion on public transit, bridges and highways stalled in Congress late Thursday, spurring transportation watchdogs to sound the alarm about potential long-term impact to big-ticket New York projects.

“The longer this hangs out there, the greater the chance you’ll have to open it up and perform some surgery on it,” said Jeff Davis, a senior fellow at the Eno Center for Transportation, a Washington think tank. “You run the risk of being in a holding pattern.”

Unable to resolve a clash between moderate and progressive Democrats, leaders in the House of Representatives held off on the planned vote on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, which touted the largest-ever infusion of federal money into struggling public transit systems.

The legislation would have been a windfall for transportation projects around the state, including airport improvements, new rail tunnels under the Hudson and East rivers and the next phase of the Second Avenue Subway.

In the short term, stalemate resulted in immediate furloughs for more than 3,000 federal Transportation Department workers.

The MTA, the nation’s largest mass transit agency, stood to gain more than $10 billion — or about 1.9% of the total — from the bill. Those funds would boost the agency’s next capital plan and cut into a mountain of debt that the state comptroller has said will approach $47 billion within two years as the MTA tries to rebound from the pandemic.

‘Not Counting Chickens’

“The MTA is not counting its chickens, but it is definitely relying on the passage of the infrastructure bill,” said Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.

The stalled vote potentially jeopardizes long-planned system upgrades included in the transit agency’s $51 billion five-year capital plan — including accessibility upgrades at dozens of stations and re-signaling along stretches of multiple subway lines.

People commute on a B train at the Prospect Park station in Brooklyn, Sept. 16, 2021.
People commute on a B train at the Prospect Park station in Brooklyn, Sept. 16, 2021.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

“The MTA really needs every penny they can get from the federal government to invest in station upgrades, new signals, new clean-energy buses,” said Kate Slevin, executive vice president at the Regional Plan Association, a nonprofit that studies infrastructure and economic solutions in the Tri-State area.

“These are real and tangible improvements transit riders have been waiting for,” she added.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warned in a report this week that the MTA may be forced to shave billions of dollars in planned upgrades from its largest-ever capital program if the federal bill ultimately fails.

Rising Stakes

The transit agency, whose ridership sunk by more than 90% during the depths of the pandemic last year, already secured more than $14 billion in federal COVID-19 emergency aid to help cover operating deficits through 2025, when federal funding expires.

“It has so far survived the worst crisis in its history by covering budgets with massive federal aid,” DiNapoli said. “The MTA and its funding partners face tough choices on challenges that can turn into emergencies if not dealt with promptly.”

The transit agency has begun the rollout of public hearings for congestion pricing, a vehicle-tolling plan that it hopes can generate billions of dollars to pay for mass transit improvements. Implementation of the funding plan is unlikely before 2023.

“Without this bill, the MTA is going to be leaning even harder on other sources of funding,” said Danny Pearlstein, policy director at Riders Alliance, an advocacy organization. “The capital program would definitely take a hit, making congestion pricing even more important.”

Democratic leaders vowed to try again Friday.

“The stakes have gotten higher because we’re a day closer to ‘No,’” Daglian said.

Next Up In Transportation

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

Remote Judges Fight for Return to In-Person Sessions for Summonses

Hearing officers at the city Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings protest plan that could make phone calls the standard way costly fines get refereed.

By Gabriel Sandoval

New Crown Heights Armory Rec Center Falls Short on Community Discounts, Council Member Charges

City-owned Major Owens facility, set to open Oct. 27, offers just 250 discount low-income memberships in an area with 45,000 eligible residents. Councilmember Laurie Cumbo, a longtime supporter of the project, now calls it NYC’s "biggest failure."

By Gabriel Sandoval

Home Court Disadvantage: Out-of-Towners Like Joe Rogan Get to Play NYC Vaccination-Free

Performers who live in the city and pro athletes who represent "home teams" are required to get their shots, per a City Hall mandate. But out-of-town entertainers — and their entourages — get a free pass. Rogan, a mandate foe, hits Madison Square Garden Saturday.

By Christine Chung

Homeless Shelter Operator Quits Bid to Dump Trump at Bronx Golf Course

CORE Services Group says it will have no part in de Blasio’s deal to find a new operator for Ferry Point links, after THE CITY exposed the outfit’s unlikely role. City Hall says an Atlanta firm is taking over — but Trump’s lawyers say they’ll regret it.

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte and Katie Honan

Tish James Lays Out Vision For New York — But She’s Not Running for Governor Just Yet

Attorney general who took on Cuomo sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation and Kathy Hochul’s rise pushes back on suggestions she was angling for his job. Sources said James is calling power brokers to test the field.

By Josefa Velasquez

Treasures of the Manhattan Library: NYPL Puts Its Curious Collection on Display

Some 250 storied artifacts spanning 4,000 years of human history — from Virginia Woolf’s walking stick to Malcom X’s briefcase — are newly on exhibit at the 42nd Street branch.

By Aria Velasquez

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning